Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hyliion Falls On First Public Quarter Report: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2020 10:26am   Comments
Share:
Hyliion Falls On First Public Quarter Report: What Investors Should Know

Recent SPAC Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN) reported its first public quarter since going public Thursday morning.

Earnings: The net loss for the first nine months of the fiscal year for the electric truck maker was 76 cents versus a loss of 49 cents in last year’s comparable period.

The closed merger brought the company $520 million in net proceeds.

The company installed 8 hybrid electric units for four fleet-based customers in the third quarter.

“With ample resources from our strategic combination, Hyliion is well-capitalized and primed to disrupt the powertrain market,” said CEO Thomas Healy.

Related Link: Hyliion Struggles In First Day Of Post SPAC Merger Trading

What’s Next: Hyliion’s quarterly report did not include any new information. The company highlighted an agreement with FEV North America to accelerate the commercialization of the company’s Hypertruck ERX.

The company has deals in place with companies like Ryder, Penske, Eagle Transport, Idealease and CR England.

“Our focus in 2020 and 2021 will be to position the company for long-term sustainable growth, capturing the material market opportunity from the electrification of Class 8 vehicles.”

Healy said on the earnings call the company was finalizing new contracts, which could be announced soon: “We are experiencing strong interest for our solutions.”

The company remains on track to meet 2021 product goals.

HYLN Price Action: Shares of Hyliion are down 4.5% to $22.45. Shares have lost over 20% of their value in the last month.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HYLN)

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2020
Once lightly Regarded SPACs Are Here To Stay (With Video)
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2020
Birth Of A SPAC: Ex-GM Executive Hunting Next-gen Mobility Target
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Class 8 electric vehicles SPAC SPACs Thomas HealyEarnings News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com