Recap: Aemetis Q3 Earnings

Shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) tumbled 35% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 90.32% over the past year to ($0.59), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $40,923,000 declined by 28.69% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $59,700,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Aemetis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 12, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/38376

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.10

52-week low: $0.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.45%

Company Profile

Aemetis Inc is an international renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the production of advanced renewable fuels & chemicals through the acquisition, development & commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. It owns and operates a approximately 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility located in Keyes, California. In addition to low carbon renewable fuel ethanol, the Keyes Plant produces Wet Distillers Grains, Distillers Corn Oil, and Condensed Distillers Solubles, all of which are sold to local dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company operate in two reportable geographic segments North America and India.