Limbach Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) fell 6.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 158.33% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $163,856,000 up by 10.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $147,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $560,000,000 and $600,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 12, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/lmb/mediaframe/41132/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.47

52-week low: $2.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.24%

Company Description

Limbach Holdings Inc is a commercial specialty contractor in the fields of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits and equipment upgrades. It has Construction and Service segments. The firm's customers include general contractors, construction managers, private owners and building owners. Its core market sectors include healthcare, education, sports and amusements, transportation, government facilities etc. The company derives the majority of its revenue from fixed-price construction contracts.