TransDigm: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 48.58% year over year to $2.89, which beat the estimate of $1.98.
Revenue of $1,173,000,000 decreased by 23.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,100,000,000.
Outlook
TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Nov 12, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.transdigm.com/investor-relations/event-calendar/
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $673.51
52-week low: $200.06
Price action over last quarter: Up 18.91%
Company Profile
TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of components for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments, a power and control segment, an airframe segment, and a small nonaviation segment. The firm operates as an acquisitive holding company that targets firms with proprietary, sole-source products with substantial aftermarket content. The firm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify operating results.