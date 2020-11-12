Market Overview

TransDigm: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2020 7:37am
Shares of TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 48.58% year over year to $2.89, which beat the estimate of $1.98.

Revenue of $1,173,000,000 decreased by 23.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,100,000,000.

Outlook

TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 12, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.transdigm.com/investor-relations/event-calendar/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $673.51

52-week low: $200.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.91%

Company Profile

TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of components for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments, a power and control segment, an airframe segment, and a small nonaviation segment. The firm operates as an acquisitive holding company that targets firms with proprietary, sole-source products with substantial aftermarket content. The firm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify operating results.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

