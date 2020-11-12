Recap: Redhill Biopharma Q3 Earnings

Shares of Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 66.67% year over year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $20,943,000 rose by 1394.86% year over year, which missed the estimate of $25,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Redhill Biopharma hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Redhill Biopharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 12, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f7ni43u5

Technicals

52-week high: $11.35

52-week low: $3.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.66%

Company Overview

Redhill Biopharma Ltd is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its key clinical late-stage development programs include RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-204, for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda) with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; Opaganib (Yeliva); RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation and RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage serine protease inhibitor targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases.