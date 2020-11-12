Market Overview

HOOKIPA Pharma: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2020 7:39am   Comments
Shares of HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.78% year over year to ($0.53), which missed the estimate of ($0.43).

Revenue of $4,040,000 up by 98.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,620,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $14.37

Company's 52-week low was at $5.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.83%

Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. It uses off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to elicit directly within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies.

 

