HOOKIPA Pharma: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 17.78% year over year to ($0.53), which missed the estimate of ($0.43).
Revenue of $4,040,000 up by 98.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,620,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
52-week high: $14.37
Company's 52-week low was at $5.80
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.83%
Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. It uses off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to elicit directly within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies.