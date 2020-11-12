Recap: Myovant Sciences Q2 Earnings
Shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 5.06% over the past year to ($0.75), which missed the estimate of ($0.73).
Revenue of $0 unchanged by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $290,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Myovant Sciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Nov 12, 2020
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mkxeraxu
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $23.04
Company's 52-week low was at $5.39
Price action over last quarter: down 0.84%
Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd is a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company's lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. It has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction.