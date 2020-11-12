Fly Leasing: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 113.47% over the past year to ($0.26), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $60,084,000 decreased by 56.78% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $77,900,000.

Outlook

Fly Leasing hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 12, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.flyleasing.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/2020

Technicals

52-week high: $21.15

Company's 52-week low was at $3.41

Price action over last quarter: down 5.14%

Company Description

Fly Leasing Ltd is principally involved in the commercial aircraft business. In addition, to arranging for the leasing of the fleet the group is also involved acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing Fly Leasing's rights against lessees.