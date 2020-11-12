5 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to report a quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $14.20 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares fell 0.3% to $137.48 in after-hours trading.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Fossil Group shares jumped 33.2% to $7.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) to have earned $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion for the latest quarter. TransDigm will release earnings before the markets open. TransDigm shares fell 2.4% to close at $560.81 on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.65 to $0.75 per share. Hillenbrand shares climbed 6.3% to $34.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $11.85 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares fell 0.3% to $39.20 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga