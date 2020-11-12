Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $25.37 million.

• Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• American Shared Hospital Services Common Stock (AMEX:AMS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $59.70 million.

• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $55.77 million.

• Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $910.00 thousand.

• BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.77 million.

• Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.00 million.

• Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CVU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.10 million.

• Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $180.00 thousand.

• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $21.79 per share on revenue of $124.37 million.

• Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $14.11 million.

• Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.19 million.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.55 million.

• Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.18 million.

• eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.

• Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $747.21 million.

• Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.69 million.

• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $135.06 million.

• HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.62 million.

• Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.07 million.

• Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:INFU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $23.85 million.

• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $52.60 million.

• Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $40.32 million.

• IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ITP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $25.20 million.

• Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.49 million.

• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $147.00 million.

• Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $702.10 million.

• Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $290.00 thousand.

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $408.04 million.

• Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

• Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $65.42 million.

• New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $122.14 million.

• Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $309.67 million.

• Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $23.62 million.

• Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UFAB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.00 million.

• Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $286.19 million.

• Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $11.35 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $171.44 million.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.82 million.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $15.84 billion.

• Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $466.41 million.

• Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $77.90 million.

• Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $215.22 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $985.85 million.

• Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $33.24 million.

• BiomX Inc. COmmon Stock (AMEX:PHGE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Ordinary Shares (AMEX:BIOX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.00 million.

• Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Common Shares (AMEX:CMCL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $144.69 million.

• Teekay (NYSE:TK) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $132.39 million.

• Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $249.91 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.35 million.

• BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $61.56 million.

• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.89 million.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $11.85 billion.

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $14.20 billion.

• Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $15.29 million.

• ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.02 million.

• Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $16.08 million.

• Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $222.80 million.

• Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $410.00 thousand.

• Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alexco Resource Corp Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:AXU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.33 million.

• Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.51 million.

• Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.

• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.78 million.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.07 million.

• BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ballantyne Strong, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BTN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $622.00 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $210.00 thousand.

• Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.

• CRH Medical Corporation Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:CRHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.81 million.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $17.73 million.

• CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CTEK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.63 million.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $8.99 million.

• Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.04 million.

• Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $244.44 million.

• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $33.46 million.

• Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.60 million.

• Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $4.04 million.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $940.00 thousand.

• Enservco Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:ENSV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.06 million.

• Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $367.12 million.

• Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $610.75 million.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $203.76 million.

• GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $138.11 million.

• HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $319.00 million.

• Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $72.70 million.

• Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.25 million.

• Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:LEU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $33.00 million.

• aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Laird Superfood, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LSF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $6.02 million.

• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $17.53 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $78.55 million.

• Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $222.76 million.

• Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.53 million.

• Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NAVB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.

• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NBY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.52 million.

• Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $64.98 million.

• OncoCyte Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:OCX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $370.00 thousand.

• Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.

• Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.76 million.

• One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $279.36 million.

• RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Revlon (NYSE:REV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $566.70 million.

• Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.14 million.

• Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.08 million.

• Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $59.66 million.

• Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $58.27 million.

• Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $158.63 million.

• Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $149.50 million.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.88 million.

• Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $122.20 million.

• TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Unity Software (NYSE:U) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $186.87 million.

• Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.39 million.

• Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VolitionRX Limited Common Stock (AMEX:VNRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $240.00 thousand.