Recap: Atmos Energy Q4 Earnings

Shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) fell 0.49% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.16% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $474,914,000 higher by 7.04% year over year, which missed the estimate of $603,470,000.

Outlook

Atmos Energy Sees FY20 EPS $4.90-$5.10 Vs $ $5.02 Estimates

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $121.08

Company's 52-week low was at $77.92

Price action over last quarter: down 3.78%

Company Description

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About 70% of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas, including Dallas, and has a 5,700-mile intrastate gas transmission pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.