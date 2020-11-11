Hillenbrand: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) rose 9.24% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.05% year over year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $693,700,000 up by 42.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $620,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hillenbrand hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.63

52-week low: $13.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.47%

Company Description

Hillenbrand Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates through two segments. The company's Process Equipment Group manufactures, markets, and services compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment; size-reduction equipment; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and replacement parts and service. The Process Equipment Group's customers come from a wide range of sectors, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, and industrial minerals. Hillenbrand's another major segment Batesville designs, provides, and markets funeral services and solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the U.S. domestic market.