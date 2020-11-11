Fossil Pops 30% On Big Q3 Sales Beat

Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly losses of 31 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents by 57.53%.

The company reported quarterly sales of $435.50 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $333.50 million by 30.58%. This is a 19.28% decrease over sales of $539.50 million the same period last year.

Fossil shares traded up 31.16% at $7.83 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.81 and a 52-week low of $2.69.