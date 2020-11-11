Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fossil Pops 30% On Big Q3 Sales Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2020 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
Fossil Pops 30% On Big Q3 Sales Beat

Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly losses of 31 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents by 57.53%.

The company reported quarterly sales of $435.50 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $333.50 million by 30.58%. This is a 19.28% decrease over sales of $539.50 million the same period last year.

Fossil shares traded up 31.16% at $7.83 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.81 and a 52-week low of $2.69.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FOSL)

Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2020
Preview: Fossil Group's Earnings
48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Small Cap After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com