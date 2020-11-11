Market Overview

Why Summer Infant's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

Summer Infant is an infant and juvenile products company. It manufactures juvenile safety and infant care products. The product categories include monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products. The company markets its products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

Summer Infant shares traded down 14.39% at $19.69 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $24 and a 52-week low of $1.45.

