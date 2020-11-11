Why Fuel Tech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

Fuel Tech is an technology provider of boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction to utility and industrial customers. The company operates in two segments, Air Pollution Control and FUEL CHEM.

Fuel Tech shares spiked higher, trading up 88.57% at $1.44 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.05 and a 52-week low of 30 cents.