Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner To Appear On 'Mad Money' With Jim Cramer
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2020 12:48pm   Comments
Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) CEO Jay Farner will join “Mad Money” on Wednesday night to discuss the company’s earnings.

What To Know: The show airs at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC.

"Jay will discuss Rocket Companies’ strong Q3 earnings report and the RKT stock performance," according to the company.

Rocket Companies reported adjusted revenue of $4.74 billion in the third quarter. Revenue was up 163% year-over-year and came in ahead of the Street consensus.

Farner will also share insights into the mortgage industry and what impact the pandemic has had on the housing market.

Why It’s Important: Last week, Cramer shared his insights on Rocket Companies after a question from a show caller.

Cramer said Rocket Companies might be a “perfect stock to own.”

The CNBC host sees low interest rates, an exodus of people moving from the city to the suburbs and a Joe Biden election win as potential catalysts for Rocket.

RKT Price Action: Rocket shares are down 2.8% to $21 at publication time.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jay Farner Jim Cramer Mad Money Quicken LoansEarnings News Media

