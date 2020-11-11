Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Price Over Earnings Overview: Datadog

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2020 10:01am   Comments
Share:

 

Looking into the current session, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is trading at $81.35, after a 12.15% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 28.37%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 96.56%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio. 

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 31.14%. 

 

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future. 

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others. 

Datadog Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 1322.86 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 185.16 of the Software industry. Ideally, one might believe that Datadog Inc. might perform better in the future than it’s industry group, but it’s probable that the stock is overvalued. 

 

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DDOG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2020
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Datadog Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com