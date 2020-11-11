Biofrontera: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $5,508,000 declined by 1.98% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Biofrontera hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.00

Company's 52-week low was at $5.27

Price action over last quarter: down 32.85%

Company Profile

Biofrontera AG is active in the field of healthcare in the United Kingdom. It manufactures pharmaceutical products, especially medical cosmetics and dermatological drugs for the care and treatment of skin diseases. Its suite of products includes the prescription drugs Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED, for the treatment of actinic keratosis and Belixos, for the regenerative care of reddened and inflamed skin.