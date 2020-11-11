Market Overview

S&W Seed: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2020 8:40am   Comments
Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) moved higher by 6.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 61.54% over the past year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $13,855,000 higher by 12.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,830,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $73,000,000 and $79,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 11, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://swseedco.com/investors/events-presentations/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $3.98

52-week low: $1.67

Price action over last quarter: down 5.36%

Company Overview

S&W Seed Co is a multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company. It is engaged in the breeding, production, and sale of alfalfa seed and sorghum seed. It also has a growing commercial market presence in sunflower and maintains an active stevia development program. The company's seed platform develops and supplies germplasm designed to produce higher yields for farmers worldwide. It produces approximately 500 seed products and has a sale in more than 40 countries. Its geographical segments include the United States, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Africa, and other countries.

 

