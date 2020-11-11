Market Overview

Recap: Sonim Technologies Q3 Earnings

November 11, 2020 8:41am
Shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) moved higher by 5.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 66.67% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $14,393,000 declined by 50.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $18,170,000.

Guidance

Sonim Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.sonimtech.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/1703/third-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.92

Company's 52-week low was at $0.42

Price action over last quarter: down 38.78%

Company Profile

Sonim Technologies Inc is a U.S based company provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories, which are designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in hazardous environments. Further, the company offers workforce-critical communication and connectivity tools for industrial enterprises and public sector agencies including end customers in construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public safety and transportation. It offers solutions in three main categories namely ultra-rugged mobile devices, industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services.

 

