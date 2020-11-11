Arcos Dorados: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 216.67% over the past year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $466,799,000 declined by 37.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $432,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Arcos Dorados Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 11, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/arcodorados/mediaframe/41474/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $8.41

52-week low: $2.96

Price action over last quarter: down 2.52%

Company Description

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates McDonald's-branded restaurants in approximately 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. It functions through two sources which include company-operated restaurants and franchised restaurants segment. Their menu includes hamburgers, McNuggets, salad , sandwiches, french fries and others.