Arcos Dorados: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 216.67% over the past year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).
Revenue of $466,799,000 declined by 37.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $432,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Arcos Dorados Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 11, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/arcodorados/mediaframe/41474/indexr.html
Price Action
52-week high: $8.41
52-week low: $2.96
Price action over last quarter: down 2.52%
Company Description
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates McDonald's-branded restaurants in approximately 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. It functions through two sources which include company-operated restaurants and franchised restaurants segment. Their menu includes hamburgers, McNuggets, salad , sandwiches, french fries and others.