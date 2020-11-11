Kamada: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.14% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $35,325,000 up by 6.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,190,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $132,000,000 and $137,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 11, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.kamada.com/events-presentations/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.33

Company's 52-week low was at $4.40

Price action over last quarter: down 28.56%

Company Overview

Kamada Ltd is a drug-focused, plasma-derived protein therapeutics company. It is involved in the business of developing, producing and marketing of specialty therapeutics using protein purification proprietary technology. Its product portfolio consists of Glassia, Bramitob, Foster, Ixiaro, Factor-IX etc. The company has Proprietary products and Distribution segments. The company has two segments namely, Proprietary Products segment and Distribution segment. It derives the majority of its revenue from Proprietary products segment and generates the majority of sales from the United States. The firm categorizes its products in Lung Disease, Vaccines, Haemophilia, Immunoglobulins, Critical care, and Diagnostics.