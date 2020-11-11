Recap: Air Products & Chemicals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.52% year over year to $2.19, which missed the estimate of $2.21.

Revenue of $2,320,000,000 higher by 1.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,270,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Air Products & Chemicals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 11, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f7iscjqw

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $327.89

52-week low: $167.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.33%

Company Profile

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $8.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019.