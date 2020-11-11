Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Air Products & Chemicals Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2020 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.52% year over year to $2.19, which missed the estimate of $2.21.

Revenue of $2,320,000,000 higher by 1.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,270,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Air Products & Chemicals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 11, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f7iscjqw

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $327.89

52-week low: $167.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.33%

Company Profile

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $8.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019.

 

Related Articles (APD)

What Does Air Products & Chemicals's Debt Look Like?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Surges 3%
5 Stocks To Watch For November 11, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2020
Earnings Outlook for Air Products & Chemicals
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com