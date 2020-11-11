Recap: HUYA Q3 Earnings

Shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) rose 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 83.33% year over year to $0.22, which were in line with the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $414,581,000 rose by 30.82% year over year, which missed the estimate of $435,870,000.

Looking Ahead

HUYA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HUYA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 11, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

52-week high: $30.62

52-week low: $11.78

Price action over last quarter: down 20.33%

Company Overview

HUYA Inc operates a game live streaming platform in China. It is principally engaged in operating its own live-streaming platforms, which enable broadcasters and viewers to interact with each other during live streaming. The company generates the majority of its revenue from sales of virtual items in live streaming platforms as well as other services, which substantially consist of advertising and online game-related services.