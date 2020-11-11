DouYu International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) moved higher by 5.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 50.00% year over year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.09.
Revenue of $373,276,000 rose by 43.04% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $381,960,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 11, 2020
Time: 06:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/doyu/mediaframe/41795/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $17.85
52-week low: $6.11
Price action over last quarter: down 0.55%
Company Overview
DouYu International Holdings Ltd is a game-centric live streaming platform in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. It generates revenues through live streaming and advertisement.