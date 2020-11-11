Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DouYu International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2020 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) moved higher by 5.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% year over year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $373,276,000 rose by 43.04% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $381,960,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 11, 2020

Time: 06:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/doyu/mediaframe/41795/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $17.85

52-week low: $6.11

Price action over last quarter: down 0.55%

Company Overview

DouYu International Holdings Ltd is a game-centric live streaming platform in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. It generates revenues through live streaming and advertisement.

 

Related Articles (DOYU)

Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2020
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 5, 2020
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 350 Points; Acorn International Shares Climb
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com