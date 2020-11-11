Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Surges 3%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2020 6:08am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Surges 3%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, continuing the positive trend following Joe Biden's victory in the Presidential election and positive news from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Investors are awaiting earnings from Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) and Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC).

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 214 points to 29,533.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 23.25 points to 3,564.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 110.75 points to 11,729.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 10,257,820 with around 239,680 deaths. India reported a total of at least 8,636,010 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 5,699,000 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 3% to trade at $44.90 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 3.1% to trade at $42.66 a barrel. The API reported a drop of 5.147 million barrels in crude oil inventories last week.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.2% and STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.6%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.3%, while German DAX 30 gained 0.3% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4%. Germany’s economic sentiment declined to 39 for November, versus the consensus of 41.7.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.78%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.53%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.28% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.7%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded higher by 1.7%. Japan’s machine tool orders fell 5.9% year-over-year for October. Australia’s consumer sentiment improved by 2.5% for November, missing a consensus of 3.8%.

 

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) from Buy to Neutral and announced a $39price target.

AIG shares fell 0.9% to $37.89 in pre-market trading.

 

Breaking News

  • LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded expectations.
  • Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped views.
  • Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) disclosed plans for a $125 million public offering.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIG + ACB)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
5 Stocks To Watch For November 11, 2020
Aurora's Plan For $125M Public Offering Further Tanks Stock
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 10, 2020
16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
How Biden's Win Could Be Good News For The Cannabis Industry
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Eurozone Futures Small Cap Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com