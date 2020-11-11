5 Stocks To Watch For November 11, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion before the opening bell. Air Products shares fell 0.9% to close at $309.97 on Tuesday.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded expectations. LYFT shares gained 5.2% to $37.94 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $620.38 million for the latest quarter. Hillenbrand will release earnings after the markets close. Hillenbrand shares gained 3.5% to close at $33.15 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Alcon shares gained 4.7% to $67.77 in the after-hours trading session.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) disclosed plans for a $125 million public offering. Aurora Cannabis shares dipped 16.4% to $6.94 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga