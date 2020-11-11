Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For November 11, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2020 4:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion before the opening bell. Air Products shares fell 0.9% to close at $309.97 on Tuesday.
  • LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded expectations. LYFT shares gained 5.2% to $37.94 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $620.38 million for the latest quarter. Hillenbrand will release earnings after the markets close. Hillenbrand shares gained 3.5% to close at $33.15 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Alcon shares gained 4.7% to $67.77 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) disclosed plans for a $125 million public offering. Aurora Cannabis shares dipped 16.4% to $6.94 in the after-hours trading session.

