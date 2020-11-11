5 Stocks To Watch For November 11, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion before the opening bell. Air Products shares fell 0.9% to close at $309.97 on Tuesday.

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded expectations. LYFT shares gained 5.2% to $37.94 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $620.38 million for the latest quarter. Hillenbrand will release earnings after the markets close. Hillenbrand shares gained 3.5% to close at $33.15 on Tuesday.

