Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $432.00 million.

• Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BDR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.

• China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $410.00 thousand.

• CGI (NYSE:GIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $33.19 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $96.17 million.

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.83 million.

• Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $18.17 million.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $90.13 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $47.42 million.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $435.87 million.

• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $462.45 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $43.52 million.

• DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $381.96 million.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $282.57 million.

• Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $603.47 million.

• EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $723.61 million.

• Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $157.88 million.

• Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $70.77 million.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.66 million.

• Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $326.51 million.

• Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $111.89 million.

• BK Technologies Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:BKTI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $145.23 million.

• Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.12 million.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.28 million.

• Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $333.50 million.

• Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $43.79 million.

• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $169.54 million.

• Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $620.38 million.

• HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.44 million.

• Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.

• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.

• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.36 per share on revenue of $28.63 million.

• Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $156.35 million.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.10 per share on revenue of $11.56 million.

• OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $570.00 million.

• Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $796.96 million.

• Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $46.54 million.

• Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $690.00 thousand.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.34 million.

• Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.34 million.

• SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.34 million.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.58 million.

• Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $586.19 million.

• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.20 million.

• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $310.79 million.

• Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $120.00 thousand.