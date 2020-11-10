Recap: Adaptive Biotechnologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 145.45% over the past year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $26,299,000 higher by 0.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,580,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.adaptivebiotech.com/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $54.20

Company's 52-week low was at $15.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.98%

Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is a commercial-stage company advancing the field of immune-driven medicine by harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its clinical diagnostic product, clonoSEQ, is test authorized by the FDA for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers.