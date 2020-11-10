Recap: Cumberland Q3 Earnings

Shares of Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) were flat after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $9,251,000 decreased by 10.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,610,000.

Guidance

Cumberland hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.intrado.com/en/digital-media/investor-relations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.80

52-week low: $2.77

Price action over last quarter: down 12.36%

Company Description

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded prescription products. The company provides prescription products to hospital acute care and gastroenterology to address unmet or poorly met medical needs. Its product brands include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox- Pak, Vaprisol and Ethyol.