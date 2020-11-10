Recap: AssetMark Financial Hldgs Q3 Earnings

Shares of AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $107,138,000 declined by 2.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $71,940,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.assetmark.com%2F&eventid=2627046&sessionid=1&key=E2A7258CD4C7CD2919B4294569EE593F®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.02

52-week low: $13.94

Price action over last quarter: down 1.43%

Company Description

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc is a provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. It provides an end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser's engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. In addition, the company's platform provides tools and capabilities for advisers to better manage their day-to-day business activities, giving them more time for meaningful conversations with investors.