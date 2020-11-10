Market Overview

Cornerstone Building: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2020 5:17pm   Comments
Shares of Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) moved lower by 0.82% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.33% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $1,227,000,000 declined by 4.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,210,000,000.

Guidance

Cornerstone Building Brands Sees Q4 Sales $1.135B-$1.20B vs $1.18B Est.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.20

52-week low: $2.54

Price action over last quarter: down 0.23%

Company Description

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc constructs and sells building materials for the commercial, residential, and repair industries in North America. The company operates in three segments: commercial, which provides metal products and coil coating services for commercial construction; siding, which offers vinyl and steel siding, aluminum coil and gutters, roofing accessories, moldings, window and door trim, rain removal systems, vents, fences, and railings; and windows, which includes vinyl, aluminum, and wooden windows as well as steel, wood, and fiberglass doors. All three segments contribute sizably to total revenue.

 

