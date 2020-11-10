Charah Solns: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) were flat after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 180.00% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $118,715,000 decreased by 1.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $113,700,000.

Guidance

Charah Solutions Sees FY20 Sales $545M vs $557.14M Est.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.83

Company's 52-week low was at $1.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.00%

Company Profile

Charah Solutions Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It provides on-site essential services that enable customers to continue its operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide. The company provides services through two segments. The Environmental Solutions segment includes remediation and compliance services, as well as byproduct sales; and Maintenance and Technical Services segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises of fossil services and nuclear services.