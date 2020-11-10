Recap: SharpSpring Q3 Earnings

Shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.00% over the past year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $7,307,000 higher by 27.66% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,530,000.

Outlook

SharpSpring hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SharpSpring hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2252/38253

Technicals

52-week high: $14.73

52-week low: $4.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.63%

Company Overview

SharpSpring Inc provides cloud-based marketing technology. Its marketing automation platform uses features such as web tracking, lead scoring, and an automated workflow to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. It provides SaaS-based marketing technologies to customers around the world. Its platform also includes customer relationship management technology that enables a business to store, manage and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment. Its products include the Mail+ product and marketing automation platform. The majority of the revenue is generated by Marketing automation.