Recap: Resonant Q3 Earnings

Shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) rose 3.36% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.69% over the past year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $1,405,000 up by 1678.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000.

Looking Ahead

Resonant hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Resonant hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1386554&tp_key=540dc0cafc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $3.29

52-week low: $0.95

Price action over last quarter: down 6.72%

Company Profile

Resonant Inc is a late stage development company. It is developing software, intellectual property and a services platform to increase designer efficiency, reduce time to market and lower unit cost in the design of filters for radio frequency front ends for mobile device industry.