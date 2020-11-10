Recap: Resonant Q3 Earnings
Shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) rose 3.36% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 57.69% over the past year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).
Revenue of $1,405,000 up by 1678.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000.
Looking Ahead
Resonant hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Resonant hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 10, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1386554&tp_key=540dc0cafc
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $3.29
52-week low: $0.95
Price action over last quarter: down 6.72%
Company Profile
Resonant Inc is a late stage development company. It is developing software, intellectual property and a services platform to increase designer efficiency, reduce time to market and lower unit cost in the design of filters for radio frequency front ends for mobile device industry.
Posted-In: Earnings