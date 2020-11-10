Recap: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) rose 4.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 148.28% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $57,171,000 decreased by 12.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $37,040,000.

Guidance

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.osmotica.com/events-presentations

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.67

52-week low: $2.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.80%

Company Overview

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing specialty products. The product portfolio of the group includes specialty neurology and women's health products, which are primarily complex formulations of generic drugs. Osmotica has a late?stage development pipeline by two NDA candidates that recently completed Phase III clinical trials: arbaclofen ER for spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients and RVL?1201 for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.