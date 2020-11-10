Market Overview

Recap: Datadog Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2020 4:34pm   Comments
Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) fell 10.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 0.00% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $154,675,000 up by 61.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $144,310,000.

Outlook

Datadog Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $0.01-$0.02 vs $0.01 Est., Sales $162M-$164M vs $155.23M Est.; Sees FY20 Adj. EPS $0.17-$0.18 vs $0.12 Est., Sales $588M-$590M vs $571.18M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9kmji8br

Price Action

52-week high: $118.13

Company's 52-week low was at $28.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.21%

Company Profile

Datadog Inc is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management. The solutions offered by the company include Financial Services, Manufacturing & Logistics, Media & Entertainment and Gaming among others.

 

