Recap: Coherent Q4 Earnings

Shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) increased 1.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.48% over the past year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $316,751,000 decreased by 5.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $309,640,000.

Looking Ahead

Coherent hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2084/37458

Technicals

52-week high: $178.08

Company's 52-week low was at $78.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.92%

Company Overview

Coherent Inc supplies photonics-based solutions for commercial and scientific research applications. The firm operates in two segments: OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The OEM Laser Sources segment develops and manufactures products for the microelectronics, scientific research, government, and original equipment manufacturer markets. This business contributes the majority of revenue. The Industrial Lasers & Systems segment makes products for the materials processing, OEM components and instrumentation, and microelectronics markets, with a focus on higher-volume products that are sold in set configurations. The majority of Coherent's revenue is generated outside of the United States.