Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) fell 0.15% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 33.33% year over year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).
Revenue of $29,000 decreased by 87.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $50,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 10, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/auph/mediaframe/41949/indexl.html
Technicals
52-week high: $21.93
Company's 52-week low was at $4.90
Price action over last quarter: down 4.80%
Company Description
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It provides products for patients suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The firm is developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States followed by China.
