Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) fell 0.15% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% year over year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $29,000 decreased by 87.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $50,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/auph/mediaframe/41949/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $21.93

Company's 52-week low was at $4.90

Price action over last quarter: down 4.80%

Company Description

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It provides products for patients suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The firm is developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States followed by China.