HTG Molecular Diagnostics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) decreased 3.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 53.33% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $1,777,000 declined by 67.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,230,000.

Looking Ahead

HTG Molecular Diagnostics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141926

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $0.92

Company's 52-week low was at $0.27

Price action over last quarter: down 40.16%

Company Description

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. Molecular profiling is the collection of information about multiple molecular targets, such as DNA and RNA, also called biomarkers, in a biological sample. Molecular profiling information has many important applications, from basic research to molecular diagnostics in personalized medicine. The company derives revenue from services provided by its VERI/O laboratory and sales of the company's automation systems and integrated next-generation sequencing-based HTG EdgeSeq assays. It operates in one segment and its customers are primarily located in the United States and Europe.