Recap: Gevo Q3 Earnings

Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) increased 4.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 87.88% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $192,000 decreased by 96.86% year over year, which missed the estimate of $720,000.

Outlook

Gevo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Gevo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oxzaapnc.

Price Action

52-week high: $2.91

52-week low: $0.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 80.78%

Company Description

Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment and the Gevo Development/Agri-Energy segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, the production and sale of biojet fuel, its Retrofit process and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on its isobutanol technology. Gevo Development/Agri-Energy is the key revenue-generating segment that involves the operation of the Luverne Facility and production of ethanol, isobutanol and related products.