Recap: Crown Crafts Q2 Earnings
Shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) rose 11.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 33.33% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $21,659,000 up by 16.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,700,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Crown Crafts hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $7.93
52-week low: $4.13
Price action over last quarter: Up 11.51%
Company Description
Crown Crafts Inc operates in the infant and toddler products segment of the consumer products industry through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The infant and toddler products segment consists of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products, and accessories. The company serves a diverse range of customers including mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts, wholesale clubs, and internet-based retailers. The company's brands include NoJo, Neat Solutions, Sassy, and Carousel. Its products are marketed under a variety of Company-owned trademarks, under trademarks licensed from others, and as private-label goods.
Posted-In: Earnings