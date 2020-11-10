Recap: Crown Crafts Q2 Earnings

Shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) rose 11.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 33.33% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $21,659,000 up by 16.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Crown Crafts hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.93

52-week low: $4.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.51%

Company Description

Crown Crafts Inc operates in the infant and toddler products segment of the consumer products industry through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The infant and toddler products segment consists of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products, and accessories. The company serves a diverse range of customers including mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts, wholesale clubs, and internet-based retailers. The company's brands include NoJo, Neat Solutions, Sassy, and Carousel. Its products are marketed under a variety of Company-owned trademarks, under trademarks licensed from others, and as private-label goods.