Recap: Amdocs Q4 Earnings

Shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.89% year over year to $1.23, which beat the estimate of $1.18.

Revenue of $1,053,000,000 higher by 2.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Outlook

Amdocs Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $1.09-$1.15 vs $1.14 Est., Sales $1.055B-$1.095B vs $1.06B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

Price Action

52-week high: $77.29

52-week low: $44.05

Price action over last quarter: down 1.75%

Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd, founded in 1982, is a provider of customer experience solutions to clients in the telecommunications industry. While the firm serves customers in over 90 countries with its workforce of over 24,000 employees, about two thirds of its sales comes from customers in North America and about one third from AT&T. Amdocs offers business support systems, operational support systems, and managed services. Amdocs also develops software for mobile financial services and advertising and media solutions.