Why Aerpio's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2020 11:48am   Comments
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter EPS results down from last year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing first-in-class treatments for ocular diseases. The company's product AKB-9778, is a Tie2 activator being developed for the treatment of diabetic eye disease. Other products under the pipeline are cc-1536 and c-4924.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 9.04% at $1.26 on Tuesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock has a 52-week high of $1.90 and a 52-week low of 42 cents.

