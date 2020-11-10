5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) - P/E: 8.23 Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) - P/E: 7.77 LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) - P/E: 7.86 KB Home (NYSE: KBH) - P/E: 9.15 Lennar (NYSE: LEN) - P/E: 9.86

This quarter, MarineMax experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.58 in Q3 and is now 1.19. MarineMax does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Century Communities saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.21 in Q2 to 1.48 now. Century Communities does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, LightInTheBox Holding reported earnings per share at 0.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.01. LightInTheBox Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

KB Home’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.83, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.55. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.56%, which has increased by 0.39% from 1.17% in the previous quarter.

Lennar’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at 2.12, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.65. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.22%, which has increased by 0.37% from 0.85% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.