Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) - P/E: 8.94 VirnetX Hldg (NYSE: VHC) - P/E: 1.35 NCR (NYSE: NCR) - P/E: 6.85 O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) - P/E: 0.4 Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) - P/E: 9.13

Ebix has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.93, which has increased by 5.68% compared to Q2, which was 0.88. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.2%, which has decreased by 0.23% from 1.43% in the previous quarter.

VirnetX Hldg has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.11, which has decreased by 37.5% compared to Q1, which was -0.08. VirnetX Hldg does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

NCR saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q2 to 0.54 now. NCR does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

O2Micro Intl has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.1, which has increased by 233.33% compared to Q2, which was 0.03. O2Micro Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Hamilton Beach Brands experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.59 in Q2 and is now -0.15. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.06%, which has decreased by 1.41% from 3.47% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.