Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jumia Falls 20% On Q3 Earnings, Makes 'Progress' On Path To Profitability
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2020 9:52am   Comments
Share:
Jumia Falls 20% On Q3 Earnings, Makes 'Progress' On Path To Profitability

Leading African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday morning. Shares fell on a decline in revenue, but the move could be overdone as the company shifts its business to improve profitability.

Earnings: The gross merchandise value fell 28% year-over-year in the third quarter for Jumia Technologies. Gross profit was up 22% year-over-year in the third quarter and the operating loss declined 49% year-over-year.

The Jumia Pay segment saw total payment volume up 50% year-over-year in the third quarter.

The company said it's making “significant progress on path to profitability.”

Jumia ended the quarter with 6.7 million active consumers, an increase of 22.8% year-over-year.

Related Link: Jumia’s Stock Surges To Close The Week After Citron Turn

Business Shift: The decline in gross merchandise value comes as the company is shifting its business model to become profitable.

Jumia said it's shifting to an asset-light marketplace model, which will rely more on third-party sellers.

Sales and advertising costs in the third quarter were the lowest quarterly amount since 2017. The operating loss reported by the company was a three-year low.

Phones and electronics made up 56% of sales in last year’s third quarter. That figure fell to 43% in the current third quarter.

What’s Ahead: At the Jumia Brand Festival in September, Jumia saw over 200 participants show off their brands. In Egypt, orders at the brand festival were up 60%.

Jumia said it's piloting a physical and virtual pre-paid card in a partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and bank ADIB.

A pilot launch of Jumia Games on the Jumia Pay platform is rolling out in five countries, which could be a new revenue source to watch as it's a subscription-based program.

Benzinga’s Take: Jumia has spent the last 12 months focusing on breakeven for profitability. The progress was shown off in the third quarter.

Investors are selling the news as they see the decline in gross merchandise value.

“We believe the fundamentals of our business have never been stronger, setting a robust foundation for the long term, profitable growth of Jumia,” said the company.

Tuesday’s sell-off could be a buying opportunity for patient investors looking for exposure to the African region and their growth in e-commerce and online payments.

“We are making significant progress on our path to profitability with Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2020 decreasing 50% year-over-year,” said Co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec.

Citron Research’s Andrew Left recently turned from bear to bull on Jumia and has a $100 price target.

Price Action: Shares of Jumia are down 19.6% to $12.86 in early Tuesday trading.

Disclosure: The author is long JMIA shares.

Photo credit: Max19871010, Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JMIA)

11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 10, 2020
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Jumia Technologies, Nio, More
Citron Explains Change Of Heart On Jumia Technologies, $100 Price Target
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Africa Andrew LeftEarnings News Short Sellers Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com