Return On Capital Employed Overview: Trxade Group

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2020 9:31am   Comments
Trxade Group (NASDAQ: MEDS) posted Q3 earnings of $145.82 thousand, an increase from Q2 of 127.24%. Sales dropped to $6.33 million, a 3.96% decrease between quarters. Trxade Group collected $6.59 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $535.28 thousand loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Trxade Group’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Trxade Group posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Trxade Group is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Trxade Group, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Trxade Group reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.02/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.03/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks

