Embraer: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 211.54% year over year to ($0.81), which missed the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $758,700,000 declined by 35.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $816,740,000.

Outlook

Embraer hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Embraer hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 10, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://hdbr.choruscall.com/?passcode=6879074&h=true&info=company&r=true

Price Action

52-week high: $20.24

Company's 52-week low was at $3.96

Price action over last quarter: down 2.83%

Company Profile

Embraer SA based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Embraer manufactures regional aircraft, business jets, and defense and security products. The company also offers a range of services to support its installed base of hardware. Its defense and security business is currently focused on developing the KC-390 military transport aircraft. The company also produces aircraft systems and structural components. It operates through the following segments; Commercial Aviation; Defense andSecurity; Executive Jets and Service and Support.